TKR Pod: Rutgers Basketball Media Day Recap and Practice Report
Mike and Alec discuss everything they saw at practice (2:00) and heard from Coach Pikiell during his press conference and the players during their interviews (17:00) ahead of the 2024-25 basketball season.
