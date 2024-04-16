Mike and Richie break down everything that went into the commitment of former Merrimack guard Jordan Derkack committing to Rutgers (1:30) and what Rutgers is getting in him as a player.

Calling all Rutgers students, alumni, and fans! Are you looking for new and unique Rutgers merchandise? Knight and Day Apparel has you covered. From t-shirts and hoodies, to drinkware and pet accessories, be sure to check Knight and Day out this year at their Rutgers Day booth. From 10 AM to 4 PM, on April 27th, Knight and Day will be selling on College Farm Road with special promotions and discounts. Be sure to check out the links in this podcast's description to stay on top of everything Knight and Day, including new merch drops and promotional announcements. Shop now and Keep Choppin!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo