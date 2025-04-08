Advertisement
TKR POD: Rutgers Basketball lands Darren Buchanan Jr. + Lax Earn B1G Win
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the first commitment of the transfer portal season for Rutgers basketball in former George Washington wing Darren Buchanan Jr (1:30).

They then discuss the program defining win for Rutgers lacrosse over No. 2 Maryland (23:30), the latest in Women's Basketball Transfer Portal recruiting (27:45) and wrestling portal recruiting (33:00).

