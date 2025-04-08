TKR POD: Rutgers Basketball lands Darren Buchanan Jr. + Lax Earn B1G Win

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the first commitment of the transfer portal season for Rutgers basketball in former George Washington wing Darren Buchanan Jr (1:30).
They then discuss the program defining win for Rutgers lacrosse over No. 2 Maryland (23:30), the latest in Women's Basketball Transfer Portal recruiting (27:45) and wrestling portal recruiting (33:00).
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board