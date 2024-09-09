TKR POD: Rutgers / Akron Recap and Basketball Recruiting Roundup!

Mike and Richie break down everything they saw on the rewatch of the Rutgers 49-17 win over Akron, including some *light* film analysis (2:00). They then go over some PFF grades for Rutgers (24:00) and how Rutgers future opponents fared in week two (35:00).

They close by discussing how Rutgers basketball recruiting is going, highlighting their first OV of the year and who is scheduled to visit later this month (53:30).