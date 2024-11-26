Advertisement
Published Nov 26, 2024
Rutgers Basketball set for Players Era Game One versus Notre Dame
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
After a tough loss on Sunday, Rutgers Basketball continues their road trip later tonight as they are set to take on Notre Dame in game one of the Players Era Festival out in Las Vegas.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV: TBS

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

WHEN: Tuesday at 10:30pm ET

WHERE: MGM Grand Garden Arena (17,000) -- Las Vegas, Nevada

SPREAD: Rutgers -2.5pts || Over/Under set at 145.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMESPN BPIKenPomT-RANK

Rutgers

68

75

42

Notre Dame

78

70

71

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 NOTRE DAME RECORD: 4-1 / Wins versus Buffalo, Georgetown, North Dakota and Stonehill.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 35th time that the two programs have met on the hardwood with Notre Dame leading the series 21-13 all-time. The most recent game took place in Dayton, Ohio following the 2021-22 season where the Fighting Irish defeated the Scarlet Knights 89-87 in double overtime.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

