Rutgers Basketball set for Players Era Game One versus Notre Dame

After a tough loss on Sunday, Rutgers Basketball continues their road trip later tonight as they are set to take on Notre Dame in game one of the Players Era Festival out in Las Vegas.
Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV: TBS
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
WHEN: Tuesday at 10:30pm ET
WHERE: MGM Grand Garden Arena (17,000) -- Las Vegas, Nevada
SPREAD: Rutgers -2.5pts || Over/Under set at 145.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 NOTRE DAME RECORD: 4-1 / Wins versus Buffalo, Georgetown, North Dakota and Stonehill.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 35th time that the two programs have met on the hardwood with Notre Dame leading the series 21-13 all-time. The most recent game took place in Dayton, Ohio following the 2021-22 season where the Fighting Irish defeated the Scarlet Knights 89-87 in double overtime.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board