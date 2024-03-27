Mike and Richie are joined by Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs do discuss a ton of different topics, including....

- The NIL video that he released this week (2:30)

- His thoughts on the state of college athletes in the midst of NIL and the portal (6:00)

- The buzz inside the AD about the 2024-25 RU sports season (15:30)

- The facilities master plan, football parking and what facilities will be worked on next (21:15)

- Where things stand on the Adidas apparel deal (41:30)

- His future at Rutgers and what he wants his legacy to be (46:30)