Mike and Richie are joined by Rivals National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy to talk everything Rutgers basketball recruiting.

They first get a general vibe check of where Rutgers is seen nationally in recruiting now vs a few years ago (0:55) before discussing some of Rutgers top recruits and targets. That includes Gavin Griffiths (1:50), Dellquan Warren (3:55), Lathan Sommerville (6:14), Ace Bailey (9:28), Dylan Harper (12:50) and Darius Adams (15:52).