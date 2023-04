Mike and Richie discuss all the latest happenings in Rutgers basketball recruiting, including the latest on Dylan Harper (1:05), what's going with Baye Ndongo (8:51) and the latest on Mackenzie Mgbako (14:35). They then pivot to the latest intel on where the Scarlet Knights assistant coaching search (25:42) before talking about a possible upcoming RU Athletics apparel deal (31:51). They close by discussing the latest in Rutgers wrestling recruiting (37:42) and the Rutgers basketball schedule (41:10)