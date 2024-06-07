Mike and Richie open the pod by congratulating Chloe Timberg for winning the women's pole vault national championship last night (2:00) before previewing the OV official visit weekend for Rutgers football (3:00). They go through all the names on campus and highlight who could be on commitment watch coming out of the visit. They then update the recruitments of some recent four-star visitors in OT Jaylene Matthews (13:45) and RB John Forster (18:00).

They finish off with some hoops talk, first dispelling the Pikiell/UConn rumors (23:00), discuss the new players arriving on campus (29:00), a top 2025 player setting his official visit in Mason Blackwood (34:30) and discuss what Coach Smoke Williamson is up to In Argentina (37:00).