Mike is joined by TKR beat reporters Alec Crouthamel and Craig Epstein to discuss everything that went into Rutgers' 44-7 victory over Howard. They cover the injuries to the team (2:00), the young players who stood out (7:00), how the passing game performed and looked different from last season, (11:00), the incredible showing by Kyle Monangai (17:00) and how the depleted defense played bend but not break (24:00).

They close the show by announcing the winners of the Knight and Day giveaway (35:00).