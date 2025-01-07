TKR Pod: Recap of RHoops loss to Wisconsin + Transfer DT on campus

Mike, Richie and Alec break down Rutgers 75-63 gutting loss to Wisconsin on Monday night and talk about what it means for Rutgers hoops the rest of the season (2:00). They then discuss the latest portal visitor in former Michigan DT Owen Wafle (21:30) and what is going on with Rutgers women's basketball freshman star Kiyomi McMiller (28:30).

