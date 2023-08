Mike and Richie are joined by Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport (Northwestern's Rivals site) to discuss the opening day matchup between the Scarlet Knights and the Wildcats on Sunday. They start by discussing the tumultuous off-season Northwestern has undergone (0:30) before talking about some of the top new faces on the NW roster (8:30).

Next they break down the strengths/weaknesses of the NW offense (11:00), defense (15:30) and special teams (18:15) before closing with Mike, Richie and Louie giving their predictions for the game (27:15).

If you would like to submit a voicemail for a future episode, use this link: https://www.speakpipe.com/RutgersRivals