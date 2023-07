Mike and Richie break down how the Peach Jam tournament went for Rutgers top targets and commitments (Dylan Harper, Lathan Sommerville, Darius Acuff, Trey McKenney, Darius Adams, Brandon Stores Jr, Meleek Thomas and more) (0:30). They then discuss where Harper's recruitment stands now that the EYBL circuit has closed out for the season (10:15).

Next they break down where things stand in the transfer portal for Steve Pikiell and the Rutgers Basketball program, touching on Austin Williams (17:45), Jahvon Quinerly (21:00) and Chris Ledlum (26:00).

They close by digging into Gabriel Winowich's transfer from Detroit Country Day HS to team up with AJ Surace at Notre Dame HS (29:00).