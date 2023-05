Mike and Richie discuss Cliff Omoruyi and Caleb McConnell's performances at the G-League Elite Camp this past weekend and why we think Cliff got snubbed (0:30). Richie then gives an update on the Rutgers Basketball assistant coaching search (8:30) before pivoting to an update in the Rutgers athletics apparel contract (13:40). They close by discussing the recent movement in conference realignment (20:00).