TKR Pod: NIL and Scarlet Ticket Discussion with KTR President Jon Newman

Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Mike and Richie are joined by Knights of the Raritan president Jon Newman to discuss everything NIL, Scarlet Ticket and took live listener questions!

