TKR Pod: New Portal Visit + Dylan Harper's big game in win over Columbia

Mike and Richie break down Rutgers 91-64 win vs Columbia last night in what was the best game of the season for RU hoops and a historic one for Dylan Harper, putting up a triple double (2:00).

They then discuss the latest in the portal for Rutgers football, with a new visitor on tap in UNLV safety Jett Elad (18:00), a new priority recruit in Ohio DE Bradley Weaver (24:00), the latest on James Madison DE Eric O'Neill (28:30) and an offer/non-offer situation for Texas State DT Terry Webb (33:00). They close by catching you up on the latest in the DC search (35:00).