TKR Pod: New Portal Visit + Dylan Harper's big game in win over Columbia

Mike and Richie break down Rutgers 91-64 win vs Columbia last night in what was the best game of the season for RU hoops and a historic one for Dylan Harper, putting up a triple double (2:00).
They then discuss the latest in the portal for Rutgers football, with a new visitor on tap in UNLV safety Jett Elad (18:00), a new priority recruit in Ohio DE Bradley Weaver (24:00), the latest on James Madison DE Eric O'Neill (28:30) and an offer/non-offer situation for Texas State DT Terry Webb (33:00). They close by catching you up on the latest in the DC search (35:00).
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
Get ready for football and tailgating season with Knight and Day Apparel! Our apparel is designed to keep you comfortable and stylish from the pre-game excitement to the final whistle. Whether you're grilling in the parking lot or cheering from the stands, our high-quality gear has you covered with unbeatable comfort and team spirit. Score big this season and Keep Choppin' with Knight and Day Apparel!
Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!
Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3
Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh
Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board