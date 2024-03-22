Mike and Richie dive into two portal offers for Rutgers Basketball in Merrimack guard Jordan Derkack (3:30) and Princeton G/F Zach Martini (8:30). They also dive into Rutgers being an early leader for stud big man out of Drexel in Amari Williams (13:00). They then give an update on former New Jersey five-star Aaron Bradshaw (17:00), the JUCO big man (19:00) and former top 50 recruit and current Villanova G Mark Armstrong (22:30).

Calling all Rutgers students, alumni, and fans! Are you looking for new and unique Rutgers merchandise? Knight and Day Apparel has you covered. From t-shirts and hoodies, to drinkware and pet accessories, Knight and Day focuses on providing the Rutgers Community with exclusive, one of a kind tailgating products!

Be sure to check out the links in this podcast's description to our website and social media so you can stay on top of everything Knight and Day, including new merch drops and promotional announcements. Shop now and Keep Choppin!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo