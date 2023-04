Mike and Richie open the show by discussing the commitment of the fourth commitment of the class of 2024 in LB Sam Pilof of Wisconsin (1:00). Next they discuss (what they can) from the scrimmage yesterday and the recruits in attendance (4:58).

They then pivot to basketball talk and discuss the commitment of former UMass PG Noah Fernandes (10:30).

They close by talking about whether or not fans should be concerned by the rest of the MBB class of 2023 signing (16:15) and the impact WBB transfer commitment Destiny Adams could have on the program and with her younger brother class of 2025 standout Darius Adams (19:45).