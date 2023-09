Mike and Richie discuss the latest class of 2024 offer for Rutgers Football (0:30) and the visitor reactions from last weekend (4:30) before diving into a basketball recruiting roundup.

They cover the recent hype over 2024 commit Dylan Grant (7:45), the latest on Jaylen Harrell after his visit last week to Rutgers (10:45) and the latest on Brandon Stores Jr after his OV last weekend (14:00). They then discuss some future official visitors including Nigel James (16:30), the massive official visitor list for homecoming weekend (Ace Bailey, Lathan Somerville, Bryce Dortch, Trey McKenney and possibly Dylan Harper (20:30), a new name in Dorian Jones (25:00), Darius Acuff Jr (27:15) and finally an update on where things stand with Dylan Harper (30:45). They close by giving some gambling picks for the weekend.