TKR Pod: John Forster and Kaylib Singleton commit + First RHoops Practice

Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Mike and Richie break down the commitment of Four-Star RB John Forster to Rutgers Football. They detail what led to his commitment and how his game could fit into Rutgers (2:00).

They then break down the commitment of DB Kaylib Singleton coming off of his official visit this weekend (15:30). They close by discussing Dylan Harper's elective knee procedure, the basketball team reporting and their first practice (25:30).

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!
