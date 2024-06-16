TKR Pod: John Forster and Kaylib Singleton commit + First RHoops Practice
Mike and Richie break down the commitment of Four-Star RB John Forster to Rutgers Football. They detail what led to his commitment and how his game could fit into Rutgers (2:00).
They then break down the commitment of DB Kaylib Singleton coming off of his official visit this weekend (15:30). They close by discussing Dylan Harper's elective knee procedure, the basketball team reporting and their first practice (25:30).
