TKR Pod: Rutgers / Minnesota Preview with Tony Liebert of Bring Me The News

Ask The Experts -- Wednesday Edition!
The TKR staff answers all your questions about Rutgers Athletics, recruiting and more.
Season Predictions for the 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball Season
Our staff at The Knight Report offers their predictions for Rutgers Basketball's upcoming 2024-25 season.
PREVIEW: Rutgers Basketball set to open season versus Wagner
Here's everything you need to know about Rutgers Basketball's season opening game versus Wagner.
TKR Pod: Rutgers Basketball Season Preview with Steve Pikiell
The TKR Podcast welcomes Steve Pikiell to the show to preview the 2024-25 season.
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus Minnesota
TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and Minnesota.
Mike and Alec are joined by Minnesota beat reporter Tony Liebert of Bring Me The News to discuss everything Minnesota ahead of the game Saturday at SHI Stadium.
They discuss the vibes around their program in year eight of PJ Fleck's regime (2:00), the new look Gophers offense (8:15), the Gophers' vaunted defense (22:30), their special teams (34:30) and finish up with our predictions (36:45).
