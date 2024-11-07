Advertisement

Published Nov 7, 2024
TKR Pod: Rutgers / Minnesota Preview with Tony Liebert of Bring Me The News
Mike Broadbent and Alec Crouthamel
Mike and Alec are joined by Minnesota beat reporter Tony Liebert of Bring Me The News to discuss everything Minnesota ahead of the game Saturday at SHI Stadium.

They discuss the vibes around their program in year eight of PJ Fleck's regime (2:00), the new look Gophers offense (8:15), the Gophers' vaunted defense (22:30), their special teams (34:30) and finish up with our predictions (36:45).

