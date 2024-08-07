PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1GWjBUTlM3NkM0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
TKR Pod: Jay Young Returns + Rutgers Football Practice Report

Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Mike and Richie break down what several players had to say during camp (Kenny Fletcher, Dymere Miller, Robert Longerbeam, Kyonte Hamilton and more) as well as what Richie has heard about the team so far through camp (2:00). They also preview the scrimmage Saturday (12:00) and the B1G training camp coming to town today at Rutgers (16:00).

They then discuss the return of Jay Young to the basketball (18:00) and what that means for Rutgers hoops and announce our latest giveaway (27:15).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING


TKR PODCAST IS PRESENTED BY KNIGHT AND DAY APPAREL!

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!
CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!

Beat the heat this summer with our hot, one of a kind products! With temperatures rising, there's no better time to refresh your wardrobe with cool and stylish summer essentials. Whether you're planning a beach getaway, a picnic in the park, or simply lounging in the yard, we've got you covered. Visit our website today to explore our full range of summer essentials from pool floats and spatulas to bathing suits and tank tops!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

