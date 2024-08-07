TKR Pod: Jay Young Returns + Rutgers Football Practice Report
Mike and Richie break down what several players had to say during camp (Kenny Fletcher, Dymere Miller, Robert Longerbeam, Kyonte Hamilton and more) as well as what Richie has heard about the team so far through camp (2:00). They also preview the scrimmage Saturday (12:00) and the B1G training camp coming to town today at Rutgers (16:00).
They then discuss the return of Jay Young to the basketball (18:00) and what that means for Rutgers hoops and announce our latest giveaway (27:15).
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
TKR PODCAST IS PRESENTED BY KNIGHT AND DAY APPAREL!
Beat the heat this summer with our hot, one of a kind products! With temperatures rising, there's no better time to refresh your wardrobe with cool and stylish summer essentials. Whether you're planning a beach getaway, a picnic in the park, or simply lounging in the yard, we've got you covered. Visit our website today to explore our full range of summer essentials from pool floats and spatulas to bathing suits and tank tops!
Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!
Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3
Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh
Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board