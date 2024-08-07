Mike and Richie break down what several players had to say during camp (Kenny Fletcher, Dymere Miller, Robert Longerbeam, Kyonte Hamilton and more) as well as what Richie has heard about the team so far through camp (2:00). They also preview the scrimmage Saturday (12:00) and the B1G training camp coming to town today at Rutgers (16:00).

They then discuss the return of Jay Young to the basketball (18:00) and what that means for Rutgers hoops and announce our latest giveaway (27:15).