Mike and Richie break down the latest commitment to the Rutgers football class of 2025 in linebacker Isaiah Deloatch (1:30). Richie then breaks down everything he saw and heard at yesterday's New Jersey Under Armour camp (7:15).

They then discuss a four-star linebacker prospect who's committed elsewhere who recently scheduled an official visit to Rutgers (9:30). The close with an update on the basketball portal for Rutgers (15:00).