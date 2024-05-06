TKR Pod: Isaiah Deloatch Commits + UA Football Camp and Portal Updates!
Mike and Richie break down the latest commitment to the Rutgers football class of 2025 in linebacker Isaiah Deloatch (1:30). Richie then breaks down everything he saw and heard at yesterday's New Jersey Under Armour camp (7:15).
They then discuss a four-star linebacker prospect who's committed elsewhere who recently scheduled an official visit to Rutgers (9:30). The close with an update on the basketball portal for Rutgers (15:00).
