Mike and Richie get together to break down the interview Dylan Harper gave to Krysten Peek of #Yahoo Sports this past weekend, highlighting the elements that are most important for #Rutgers fans (0:30).

They then preview what is the biggest visit weekend in Rutgers' basketball history, when 2024 commits Ace Bailey (five-star, No. 2 in country), Lathan Sommerville (four-star, No. 101 in country) and Bryce Dortch (three-star, former top 150 recruit) along with uncommitted prospects Dylan Harper (2024 five-star, No. 3 in country) and Trey McKenney (2025 five-star, No. 11 in country) (12:00).

They close by recapping what Head Coach Steve Pikiell said at Big Ten Media Day today (20:00) and how the official visit went for 2025 three-star guard Nigel James went last weekend (30:00).