Mike and Richie team up for a packed podcast discussing the recent updates to the OOC schedule for basketball (0:30), Dylan Harper (Duke pivoting, Pikes/Knight in Hungary) (5:45), Peach Jam standouts (Harper, Lathan Somerville, Darius Adams) (9:30), Austin Williams update (18:30), assistant extensions (20:45) and Paul Mulcahy to Washington (23:00).

They then break down the latest with Rutgers Football recruiting discussing Kaj Sanders (27:45) and Willy Love (32:30)

They close with some MLB draft (43:00) talk and which Rutgers baseball standouts could hear their names called.