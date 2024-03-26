They then pivot to hoops talk, first covering the MTE event Rutgers is likely to participate in (21:45) before discussing all the latest portal news. That includes a Gavin Griffiths update (24:30), Zach Martini (27:00), Dante Maddox Jr (29:30), Amari Williams (34:00), Troy D'Amico (36:45) and Jordan Derkack (40:00).

Mike and Richie break down everything that happened today at the first spring football practice at Rutgers. They cover Tyreem Powell's Achilles injury (3:15), the various position changes (8:30), the medical retirements/departures from the team (14:00) and everything Gavin Wimsatt / Athan Kaliakmanis had to say at their media availability (18:30).

Calling all Rutgers students, alumni, and fans! Are you looking for new and unique Rutgers merchandise? Knight and Day Apparel has you covered. From t-shirts and hoodies, to drinkware and pet accessories, Knight and Day focuses on providing the Rutgers Community with exclusive, one of a kind tailgating products!

Be sure to check out the links in this podcast's description to our website and social media so you can stay on top of everything Knight and Day, including new merch drops and promotional announcements. Shop now and Keep Choppin!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo