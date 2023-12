Richie Schnyderite is joined by JP Carlesimo to discuss everything Seton Hall Basketball ahead of Saturday's Garden State Hardwood Classic.

They discuss if the upper deck of Prudential Center will be open (1:17), Seton Hall's record (2:08), the Pirates top player in Kadary Richmond (3:02), the team's backcourt (4:14), the feeling amongst the SHU fanbase (13:26) and talk game predictions (26:35).