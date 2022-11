Mike and Richie dive into Rutgers 55-10 loss at home on senior day vs Penn State. They discuss what went right (not much) and what went wrong (hint, a lot). They then dive into recruiting, both the class of 2023 (two new offers) and in the transfer portal (today was a busy day for the staff. They close by discussing Rutgers 72-66 loss at Mohegan Sun against Temple on Friday night before previewing Rutgers/Rider MBB tomorrow night.