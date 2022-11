Mike and Richie recap the Rutgers/MSU game from this past weekend and discuss what went right and wrong in the 27-21 loss in East Lansing. They then talk about the Dante Barone decommitment (to UPenn) and highlight some of the potential transfer portal targets early on.

Next, they go through the Rutgers MBB win over UMass-Lowell from Saturday (73-65) and preview the Rutgers/Temple MBB game at the Mohegan Sun in CT.

They close by shouting out the Rutgers Men's Soccer B1G Title, the first men's team B1G title in Rutgers' history!