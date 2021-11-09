TKR Pod Ep. 8: B1G Wisky loss, RHoops preview and empty student sections

Welcome to the TKR podcast, where our staff here at The Knight Report talk all things Rutgers Football.

This week Richie, Chris and Mike have a packed episode. They break down blowout loss to Wisconsin as well as discuss the week in Rutgers athletics. Special shout-out to the #1 overall seeded Field Hockey team and their B1G Tournament Title and #1 seed Women's Soccer team. The guys hit on the commitment of DL Q'yaeir Price, the RU Wrestling Quad, CVS sitting out the season, RU football gameday problems, an emerging transfer portal target and much more. They also get you ready for basketball season which tips off tomorrow vs Lehigh and preview Indiana in football!

