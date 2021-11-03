TKR Pod Ep. 7: B1G win vs. Illinois, Wimsatt's big play & Wisconsin preview

Welcome to the TKR podcast, where our staff here at The Knight Report talk all things Rutgers Football.

This week's episode features the regulars as Richard Schnyderite, Chris Nalwasky and Michael Broadbent recap the 20-14 against Illinois, talk where Rutgers Football has improved on over the weeks and preview the upcoming game against Wisconsin. ENJOY!

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE!!!