TKR Pod Ep. 64: Hoops Recruiting Updates and B1G Media Rights Deal

Richie and Mike dive into basketball recruiting, previewing the upcoming official visitors (five-star Baye Fall and three-star Tre Norman on 9/2), two recent visitors to campus (Emmanuel Okitondo and Rob Dockery) and where Rutgers stands with some of it's top targets in 2024 (five-star Dylan Harper and four-star Donnie Freeman). They then discuss the details of the new B1G media rights deal and how that affects Rutgers