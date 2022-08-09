 TKR Pod Ep. 63: Training Camp Week Two, Hoops practice & B1G Media Deal
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-09 10:02:39 -0500') }} football Edit

TKR Pod Ep. 63: Training Camp Week Two, Hoops practice & B1G Media Rights

Richie and Mike discuss the first week of training camp and the developments from the football team, including Drew Singleton's denied NCAA appeal and Aron Cruickshank returning to health. Richie then discusses what he saw from the summer basketball practice including the new additions (Cam Spencer, Derek Simpson and Antwone Woolfolk) and how different members of the team have developed. They finish by discussing the B1G media deal details.

