 TKR Pod Ep. 59: Reacting to five Rutgers Football commits over the past few days
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-14 15:23:02 -0500') }} football Edit

TKR Pod Ep. 59: Reacting to five RFootball commits over the past few days

The Knight Report Podcast
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Mike and Richie have a jam packed episode where they discuss the five new commitments from the official visit weekend. Those commits are WR Jesse Ofurie (Danvers, MA), LB Abram Wright (Fleming Island, FL), OT Mozell Williams (Hawthorne, FL), OT Dominic Rivera (Olmstead Falls, OH) and CB Jason Duclona (Estero, FL). They discuss what each player brings to the table and also how the weekend went for the other official visitors.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

You can access the podcast by clicking any of the links below.

-- APPLE PODCASTS

-- YOUTUBE CHANNEL

-- GOOGLE PODCASTS

-- BREAKER

-- RADIO PUBLIC

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}