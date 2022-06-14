TKR Pod Ep. 59: Reacting to five RFootball commits over the past few days

Mike and Richie have a jam packed episode where they discuss the five new commitments from the official visit weekend. Those commits are WR Jesse Ofurie (Danvers, MA), LB Abram Wright (Fleming Island, FL), OT Mozell Williams (Hawthorne, FL), OT Dominic Rivera (Olmstead Falls, OH) and CB Jason Duclona (Estero, FL). They discuss what each player brings to the table and also how the weekend went for the other official visitors.