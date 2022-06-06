TKR Pod Ep. 57: Multiple RFootball commitments, RHoops trending up
Richie and Mike discuss the two most recent commitments to the 2023 recruiting class for Rutgers football in WR Dylan Braithwaite (Holy Trinity HS on Long Island, NY) and S Ian Strong (St Anthony's HS on Long Island, NY). They also dive into Rutgers basketball recruiting, with the recent visit of top 2024 recruit (#26 overall) PF Airious "Ace" Bailey (McEachern HS in Powder Springs, GA) and top 2023 recruit (#13 overall) C Baye Fall (Denver Prep Academy in Denver, CO) planning to officially visit Rutgers.
