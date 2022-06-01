TKR Pod Ep. 55: Instant Reaction to 2023 ATH Dante Barone's commitment

Richie and Mike first discuss the commitment of class of 2023 athlete Dantae Barone out of the Hun School. They discuss how commitment came together, what Rutgers is getting in Barone as a player and what it means for the Scarlet Knights recruiting in the class of 2023 moving forward.

The guys also talk about the commitment of fellow Hun School product and in-state tight end Logan Blake, along with the decommitment of wide receiver Yazeed Haynes and where things stand today with Rutgers Football.