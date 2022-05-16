TKR Pod Ep. 54: Johnson commitment, Rivals Camp Nuggets, WBB and more

Richie and Mike pack tons of info into this one. First they discuss the commitment of Deondre Johnson who is a class of 2023 ATH out of Newburgh Free Academy in Newburgh, NY.

Then they discuss the Rivals Camp from last weekend in Coatesville, PA. This includes how Rutgers targets and commits faired, as well as recruiting updates. They close by discussing the new hire in the AD (Shawn Tucker), the men's LAX moving on in the NCAA tournament (and their great break) and a WBB coaching search update