TKR Pod Ep. 40: 2022 RFootball spring ball preview with Mike Teel
Richie and Mike discuss the assistant coaching vacancies before previewing spring football. They go position by position and talk about what they're most excited about at each position group. Later, they're joined by Rutgers great Mike Teel who talks about his time at Rutgers, his new role as an announcer, his time as a coach, stories from his time at Rutgers/the NFL and much more.
