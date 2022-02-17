TKR Pod Ep. 37: Ranked wins keep coming for Rutgers hoops
Another one.
Rutgers men's basketball won its fourth-straight game against a ranked opponent in No. 12 Illinois on Wednesday.
TKR's Chris Nalwasky and Craig Epstein talk about the game and more in the latest edition of the TKR podcast.
**As the recording was going on, Rutgers stated that Ron Harper Jr. is day-to-day with a injury to his left hand.**
