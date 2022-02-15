TKR Pod Ep. 36: Rutgers back in the tournament picture
Rutgers Men's Basketball won on the road at Wisconsin in the last game for the first time.
TKR's Chris Nalwasky and Craig Epstein talk about the game and more in the latest edition of the TKR podcast.
GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
You can access the podcast by clicking any of the links below.
-- BREAKER
-- RADIO PUBLIC
Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board