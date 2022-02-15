 TKR Pod Ep. 36: Rutgers back in the tournament picture
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-15 08:08:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

TKR Pod Ep. 36: Rutgers back in the tournament picture

The Knight Report Podcast
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Rutgers Men's Basketball won on the road at Wisconsin in the last game for the first time.

TKR's Chris Nalwasky and Craig Epstein talk about the game and more in the latest edition of the TKR podcast.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

You can access the podcast by clicking any of the links below.

-- APPLE PODCASTS

-- YOUTUBE CHANNEL

-- GOOGLE PODCASTS

-- BREAKER

-- RADIO PUBLIC

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Hoops Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}