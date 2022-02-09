 Live instant reaction to Rutgers Basketball's win over Ohio State
Live instant reaction to Rutgers Basketball's win over Ohio State

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

Rutgers men's basketball grinded out a 66-64 win over No. 16 Ohio State on Wednesday night.

TKR's Chris Nalwasky and Craig Epstein were both at Jersey Mike's Arena, and they talk quickly about the game in the video below.

--------------------------------------------------------------

