TKR Pod Ep. 35: Recapping Rutgers hoops' gigantic win over Michigan State
Rutgers men's basketball got back in the win column with an 84-63 victory over then-No. 13 Michigan State this past weekend.
TKR's Chris Nalwasky and Craig Epstein talk about the game in the latest edition of the TKR podcast.
