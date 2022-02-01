TKR Pod Ep. 32: Instant Reaction to 2023 OL John Stone's commitment

Richie and Mike discuss the first commitment (part 2) of the 2023 class in Washington Township OL John Stone. They discuss what it means for recruiting moving forward and what Rutgers prospects are for local and out-of-state recruits in the 2023 class. They also talk about the transfer out of OL Matt Rosso, discuss the open WR Coach position and the changing dynamics of walk-ons in CFB recruiting.



