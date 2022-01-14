TKR Pod Ep. 23: Instant Reaction to Jasire Peterson decommitment
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Richie and Mike discuss the decommitment of the only current commit of the 2023 class in JaSiré Peterson. They discuss what it means for recruiting moving forward and what Rutgers prospects are for local and out-of-state recruits in the 2023 class. They also talk about the upcoming junior days at Rutgers and some of Rutgers top targets from the class of 2023.
You can access the podcast by clicking any of the links below.
-- BREAKER
-- RADIO PUBLIC