TKR Pod Ep. 22: Instant Reaction to Tyler commitment with Willie Tyler

Richie and Mike discuss the commitment of the 4th transfer OL commit of the last week in former Louisiana-Monroe OL Willie Tyler, including how the commitment came together, what Rutgers is getting in Willie Tyler as a player and what it means for Rutgers in the transfer portal the rest of the way. In the 2nd half of the pod, the man of the hour himself (Willie Tyler) joins us on the pod to discuss his commitment to Rutgers Football!