 TKR Pod Ep. 13:
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-17 07:43:45 -0600') }} other sports Edit

TKR Pod Ep. 13: Signing Day Special

The Knight Report Podcast
Rutgers.Rivals.com

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Richie and Mike talk the historic week in Rutgers basketball before diving head first into the Class of 2022. They discuss the happenings in the transfer portal, including breaking down every player the staff has offered thus far. Then they break down every signee and go in depth about what each player brings to the table.

You can access the podcast by clicking any of the links below.

-- APPLE PODCASTS

-- GOOGLE PODCASTS

-- BREAKER

-- RADIO PUBLIC

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}