TKR Pod Ep. 13: Signing Day Special
Richie and Mike talk the historic week in Rutgers basketball before diving head first into the Class of 2022. They discuss the happenings in the transfer portal, including breaking down every player the staff has offered thus far. Then they break down every signee and go in depth about what each player brings to the table.
