TKR Pod Ep. 12: NSD Preview and The Front Office's Pat Lawless
Richie and Mike preview National Signing day and talk transfer portal. Later, they discuss RU hoops and the upcoming first annual RU-SHU Banquet this Friday, December 10th with The Front Office's Pat Lawless (41:15).
Use the link below to purchase discounted tickets to the first annual RU-SHU Banquet hosted by The Front Office.
https://recruitifyhoops.com/#/public/event/833/eventTickets?eventGuid=168b9a31-eae8-4bdb-8573-ab70551941ff
You can access the podcast by clicking any of the links below.
-- BREAKER
-- RADIO PUBLIC
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board