 TKR Pod Ep. 12: NSD Preview and The Front Office's Pat Lawless
The Knight Report Podcast
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Richie and Mike preview National Signing day and talk transfer portal. Later, they discuss RU hoops and the upcoming first annual RU-SHU Banquet this Friday, December 10th with The Front Office's Pat Lawless (41:15).

Use the link below to purchase discounted tickets to the first annual RU-SHU Banquet hosted by The Front Office.

https://recruitifyhoops.com/#/public/event/833/eventTickets?eventGuid=168b9a31-eae8-4bdb-8573-ab70551941ff

