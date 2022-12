Mike and Richie break down Rutgers Basketball's first commit of the 2024 class in PG Dellquan Warren (Keystone Athletic Academy in Erie, PA). Warren is one of the highest rated commits of the Rivals era for Rutgers (#91 overall in the 2024 class).

They break down his game and how the commitment came together. They then touch on where Rutgers stands with other top recruits (5 star Dylan Harper and 5 star Ace Bailey in the 2024 class) before updating where Rutgers stands in the offensive coordinator search.