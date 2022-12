Mike and Richie break down the latest commitment to the class of 2023 in DL Djibril Abdou Rahman (Cegep du Vieux HS in Montreal, Quebec).

They then dive into how the 2nd official visit weekend of the off-season went before touching on the OC hire rumors. They close by recapping Rutgers MBB pasting of Wake Forest this past weekend 81-57 at JMA.