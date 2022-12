The Knight Report Podcast celebrates it's 100th episode with a super-sized show. First, Mike and Richie are joined by CJ Nobile and Pat Lawless of The Front Office to preview the 2nd Annual Rutgers/Seton Hall Banquet (Friday night, 7pm at Vittoria in Nutley, NJ) and Sunday's RU/SHU matchup at the RAC. Then they're joined by Craig Epstein and Chris Nalwasky to recap the refereeing malpractice that was featured in Rutgers 67-66 loss at #25 Ohio State. They close by reviewing recent transfer portal offers and preview this upcoming visit weekend.

Link to purchase tickets for RU/SHU Banquet:

https://recruitifyhoops.com/#/public/event/1098/eventTickets?eventGuid=74e558dc-d947-428a-89f2-7de891ada16e